Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$30.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Also known as P.O. 4, Deep Sleep is a cross of the Larry OG and Pre-98 Bubba Kush from North Hollywood breeders Progressive Options. This indica-dominant hybrid is quite aptly named, as it quickly reduces users to a puddle of sleepy relaxation. The flavor of Deep Sleep is very sweet and fruity on the inhale with a nice OG funk on the exhale. Fans of OG Kush will love these thick, resinous, purple-tinted flowers.
Be the first to review this product.
Also known as P.O. 4, Deep Sleep is a cross of the Larry OG and Pre-98 Bubba Kush from North Hollywood breeders Progressive Options. This indica-dominant hybrid is quite aptly named, as it quickly reduces users to a puddle of sleepy relaxation. The flavor of Deep Sleep is very sweet and fruity on the inhale with a nice OG funk on the exhale. Fans of OG Kush will love these thick, resinous, purple-tinted flowers.