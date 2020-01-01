 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
J1 Snowcone Pre-Roll 1.5g

by Mohave Cannabis Co

About this product

About this strain

J1

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

J1, or Jack One, is a high-end hybrid strain that is gaining widespread popularity. J1 is a cross between two famous sativas, Skunk #1 and Jack Herer, and is best known for its strong, uplifting, clear-headed buzz that allows for mobility. The flowers are emerald green and frosty with a sweet aroma resembling the unmistakable Jack Herer pungency. This strain’s seemingly only flaw is the top-shelf price that tends to come with its exceptional quality.

About this brand

Mohave Cannabis Co. represents good people, good weed, and good times. Everything we do is for our patients’ well-being. We’re committed to the core values of quality, fun, family, care, and community. From schools of fish to valleys of green, where there’s water, there’s life. Jump in, float the current, wet your feet, and clear your head. We celebrate the river and the gifts that it brings. The river is good medicine and it is our story. Mohave’s business model is inspired by nature’s abundance and generosity. It is our priority and purpose to give back. We are a family, a movement, a brotherhood. No membership is required. We’ve witnessed the ability of cannabis to relieve pain, bring people together, and encourage goodwill. Cannabis helps us to appreciate the moment and each other. Our products include Mohave Green (flower), Mohave Xtracts (concentrates), and Mohave Munch (edibles). Visit us at www.MohaveCannabis.com. You know where to find us.