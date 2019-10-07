Catsgrape
on October 7th, 2019
Thee Best Strain My Favorite, Mellow as a Sunny Day, Sleeping has never been so Wonderful, Perfect Strain for Ignoring a Boring Conversation.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
The fusion of Blueberry and Northern Lights, Blue Lights is an indica strain with a noteworthy THC content. This flower emits a blueberry pungency thanks to the Blueberry influence, and provides a combination of sedative and euphoric long-lasting effects. Although fitting for day or nighttime use, this strain may be the perfect choice for end of the day stress and/or pain relief.
