You can expect the effects when it comes to Mohave Green Deep Sleep. A resonate Indica flower, Deep Sleep comes from Larry OG x Pre-98 Bubba Kush to reduce tokers to a puddle of snoozing bliss. With fruity-sweet flavors and a solid funk of OG on each exhale, Deep Sleep delights all from the first moment of its bud appeal.
Also known as P.O. 4, Deep Sleep is a cross of the Larry OG and Pre-98 Bubba Kush from North Hollywood breeders Progressive Options. This indica-dominant hybrid is quite aptly named, as it quickly reduces users to a puddle of sleepy relaxation. The flavor of Deep Sleep is very sweet and fruity on the inhale with a nice OG funk on the exhale. Fans of OG Kush will love these thick, resinous, purple-tinted flowers.