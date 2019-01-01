About this product
Jilly bean is described as being an upbeat and happy hybrid, with flavors of tangy orange and mango. This strain is a top choice for creative minds and social butterflies looking for unencumbered euphoria during daytime hours. Bred by crossing Orange Velvet and Space Queen, Jilly bean often expresses herself in deep hues of maroon on the leaves.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Jillybean
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Jillybean from MzJill Genetics is an upbeat and happy strain with flavors of tangy orange and mango. This strain is a top choice for creative minds and social butterflies looking for unencumbered euphoria during daytime hours. Bred by crossing Orange Velvet and Space Queen, Jillybean often expresses itself in deep hues of maroon on the leaves.