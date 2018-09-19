 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Creamsicle

Creamsicle

by Mohave Cannabis Co

Skip to Reviews
3.02
Mohave Cannabis Co Cannabis Flower Creamsicle

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Creamsicle by Mohave Green is a zesty dessert that’ll perfectly complement any evening. An Indica-leaning Hybrid, this cross of Orange OG x Ice Cream captured the sweet and piney aromas of its delicious parent strains. Toke on Creamsicle to send all five senses to a world of pain-free bliss.

2 customer reviews

3.02

write a review

Bdabz

I just picked up some Kreemcycle shatter and unfortunately it tastes really, really bad. Its hard to describe, but it kind of tastes like dirt, dead plants, compost, garbage. The budtender recommended this along with another Mohave strain. I bought 2 different packaged half grams of kreemcycle, both taste bad. I have never tried the flower so maybe this is just bad for making shatter or I may have gotten a bad batch. Either way, I won't be purchasing this shatter again.

erydeka

I love this strain so much. Picked it up on the recommendation of a budtender at my local place. Gives a phenomenal head high and pairs great with edibles. This couchlocked me HARD. Hit fast and had me super happy all evening. Fell asleep pain-free! Love this one.

About this strain

Orange Creamsicle

Orange Creamsicle

Taking the best attributes of parent strains Orange Crush and Juicy Fruit, Orange Creamsicle’s tall structure, heavy colas, and pungent flavor will be sure to keep you coming back for more. This hybrid strain, as the name suggests, has a strong citrus flavor and is used to treat nausea and anxiety. Growers will be happy with this heavy producer that flowers in 9 weeks with beautiful orange-white coloring and a thick coating of resin.

About this brand

Mohave Cannabis Co Logo
Mohave Cannabis Co. represents good people, good weed, and good times. Everything we do is for our patients’ well-being. We’re committed to the core values of quality, fun, family, care, and community. From schools of fish to valleys of green, where there’s water, there’s life. Jump in, float the current, wet your feet, and clear your head. We celebrate the river and the gifts that it brings. The river is good medicine and it is our story. Mohave’s business model is inspired by nature’s abundance and generosity. It is our priority and purpose to give back. We are a family, a movement, a brotherhood. No membership is required. We’ve witnessed the ability of cannabis to relieve pain, bring people together, and encourage goodwill. Cannabis helps us to appreciate the moment and each other. Our products include Mohave Green (flower), Mohave Xtracts (concentrates), and Mohave Munch (edibles). Visit us at www.MohaveCannabis.com. You know where to find us.