Bdabz
on September 19th, 2018
I just picked up some Kreemcycle shatter and unfortunately it tastes really, really bad. Its hard to describe, but it kind of tastes like dirt, dead plants, compost, garbage. The budtender recommended this along with another Mohave strain. I bought 2 different packaged half grams of kreemcycle, both taste bad. I have never tried the flower so maybe this is just bad for making shatter or I may have gotten a bad batch. Either way, I won't be purchasing this shatter again.