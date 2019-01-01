About this product
The folks at Mohave Green proudly introduce their Madman OG, a potent and decadent Indica flower. This cross of LA Confidential x OG Kush clocks out as high as 24% THC content, perfect for those in need of stronger medicine. With sultry coffee flavors and earthen notes, Madman OG blankets users in a peaceful body high and freedom from insomnia.
Another excellent hybrid from Southern California breeders Ocean Grown Genetics, Madman OG combines LA Confidential with OG Kush to create a powerful and delicious indica. Generally considered a high-THC strain, it has been tested at anywhere from 16-24%. Smooth coffee flavors give way to sour earthy undertones, with a fresh pine scent typical of many OG Kush varieties. Madman OG gives users a pleasant, relaxed body high that often leads to munchies and sleep.