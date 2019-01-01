Purple Cadillac
by Mohave Cannabis CoWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Cruise through cannabliss when you take a ride on Purple Cadillac by Mohave Green. This Hybrid flower boasts beautiful green and purple coloring, coated in crystal trichomes that belie its potency. Purple Cadillac’s grape, woodsy flavors flood the limbs with a heavy body buzz that gently focuses the mind.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Cadillac Purple
Cadillac Purple is a heavy indica strain that is popular among users seeking true body relaxation and pain relief without the spacey cerebral effects common to more sativa-heavy hybrids. Depending on tolerance, this strain can be a bit of a “creeper,” but when its effects do hit, they tend to be calming, body-soothing, and may lead to some restful sleep. Buds are deep greens with plenty of purple, making for some very pretty flowers. The aroma, too, is pleasant – mild and like a sweet perfume.