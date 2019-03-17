Waxxxed
on March 17th, 2019
Amazing strain super indica if you having trouble eating or sleeping look no further. Flavor is beyond delicious.
Purple Urkle by Mohave Green is a decadent cannabis flower whose flavors are as complex as its effects are blissful. This soothing Indica strain combines skunk, grapes and berry aromas into a cornucopia of sweetness. A toke of Purple Urkle knocks out pain, deeply relaxing mind and body and shipping off both to a far-off dreamland.
Purple Urkle’s history is as complex as its flavor palate. A California strain, the origins are believed to stem from a select phenotype of Mendocino Purps, while the essence is a blend of skunk, berry, and fresh grapes. Consumers report the effects to be deeply relaxing, sleep-inducing, and a great option for full-body pain relief. The short onset of effects make it a perfect nighttime strain for those who suffer from insomnia.