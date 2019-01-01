About this product
A toke of Mohave Green THC Bomb dive bomb the body with a blast of cannabinoid potency. This potent flower blends a Hybrid mix of effects, balancing physical wellness with euphoric, peaceful moods. With delicious earthen and herbal flavors, THC Bomb dazzles every tokers’ bowl.
About this strain
THC Bomb
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Humulene
THC Bomb is the signature strain from Bomb Seeds, and as its name indicates, it was developed to have high THC levels. This bomb won’t completely knock you off your feet though. Plants are short but hardy and should mature in 7 to 9 weeks with large yields. Flowers will be large and have an even covering of bright orange hairs.