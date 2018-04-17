BHCRUSTY
on April 17th, 2018
This is a very good strain for relaxation and pain, it also has a smooth taste. This makes it a very good strain for me and I will definitely get more when available.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Valley OG marijuana strain is a 60/40 Indica dominant hybrid. This kush has everything OG fans appreciate - strong and distinct flavor and great mind-body high. Be mindful of the dose, this weed delivers a strong punch due to high THC concentration. This herb is not recommended for beginners and users with low tolerance. Valley OG marijuana is good for evening and nighttime medicinal and recreational use.
