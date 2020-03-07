 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Monkey Brains

by Mohave Cannabis Co

4.73
About this product

Monkey Brains. Aim Horticultures' Monkey Brains is the powerful Hybrid strain that has become the best kept secret on the market. A cross between Purple Erkle, Headband, and Monkeyballs, this Hybrid hits quickly and is long lasting, leaving you with euphoric head buzzes and deep body relaxation.

3 customer reviews

4.73

P1000

First time trying this strain. The results were just as I was told. Great head and body high. I'll take the added feature of pain control, thanks.

nestabile

So good. Just perfect body and head high to chill or run errands. Get some.

About this brand

Mohave Cannabis Co. represents good people, good weed, and good times. Everything we do is for our patients’ well-being. We’re committed to the core values of quality, fun, family, care, and community. From schools of fish to valleys of green, where there’s water, there’s life. Jump in, float the current, wet your feet, and clear your head. We celebrate the river and the gifts that it brings. The river is good medicine and it is our story. Mohave’s business model is inspired by nature’s abundance and generosity. It is our priority and purpose to give back. We are a family, a movement, a brotherhood. No membership is required. We’ve witnessed the ability of cannabis to relieve pain, bring people together, and encourage goodwill. Cannabis helps us to appreciate the moment and each other. Our products include Mohave Green (flower), Mohave Xtracts (concentrates), and Mohave Munch (edibles). Visit us at www.MohaveCannabis.com. You know where to find us.