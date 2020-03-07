Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Monkey Brains. Aim Horticultures' Monkey Brains is the powerful Hybrid strain that has become the best kept secret on the market. A cross between Purple Erkle, Headband, and Monkeyballs, this Hybrid hits quickly and is long lasting, leaving you with euphoric head buzzes and deep body relaxation.
on March 7th, 2020
First time trying this strain. The results were just as I was told. Great head and body high. I'll take the added feature of pain control, thanks.
on January 26th, 2020
Great strain, 50/50 on mind and body
on October 29th, 2019
So good. Just perfect body and head high to chill or run errands. Get some.