Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Parent Strains: Afghani Pink OG + Hindu Sun UPLIFTED + HAPPY + RELAXED Named after what is often referred to as the most beautiful part of Hawaii, NaPali Pink is a Sativa-Dominant Hybrid with a strong passion fruit and mango aroma. This flower provides good long-lasting mellow effects that leaves users feeling uplifted and slightly focused, making it a great anytime strain!
Be the first to review this product.