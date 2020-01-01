Gelato Cake
by District Cannabis
1 gram
$20.00
Pickup 28.1 miles away
Cheese + Chronic + White Widow RELAXED + HAPPY + HUNGRY This indica is intensely sweet and helps the mind soar with creative energy and focus. Strawberry Cheesecake is known for its euphoric qualities and rushes users with a wave of relaxed happiness. The dessert strain is ideal for managing chronic pain, depression, nausea, fatigue, and anxiety.
By combining Chronic, White Widow, and Cheese, Heavyweight Seeds has created a delicious 70% indica-dominant hybrid deserving of the name Strawberry Cheesecake. The intensely sweet, creamy berry flavors of this strain linger on the palate while pain melts away and the mind soars with creative energy. Featuring THC levels over 20% and CBD levels of 2% or more, Strawberry Cheesecake can be beneficial in managing chronic pain as well as treating symptoms of depression and chronic fatigue.