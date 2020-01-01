 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
THC Bomb Shatter 1g

by Mohave Cannabis Co

Mohave Cannabis Co Concentrates Solvent THC Bomb Shatter 1g

About this strain

THC Bomb

THC Bomb
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Humulene

THC Bomb is the signature strain from Bomb Seeds, and as its name indicates, it was developed to have high THC levels. This bomb won’t completely knock you off your feet though. Plants are short but hardy and should mature in 7 to 9 weeks with large yields. Flowers will be large and have an even covering of bright orange hairs.

Mohave Cannabis Co. represents good people, good weed, and good times. Everything we do is for our patients’ well-being. We’re committed to the core values of quality, fun, family, care, and community. From schools of fish to valleys of green, where there’s water, there’s life. Jump in, float the current, wet your feet, and clear your head. We celebrate the river and the gifts that it brings. The river is good medicine and it is our story. Mohave’s business model is inspired by nature’s abundance and generosity. It is our priority and purpose to give back. We are a family, a movement, a brotherhood. No membership is required. We’ve witnessed the ability of cannabis to relieve pain, bring people together, and encourage goodwill. Cannabis helps us to appreciate the moment and each other. Our products include Mohave Green (flower), Mohave Xtracts (concentrates), and Mohave Munch (edibles). Visit us at www.MohaveCannabis.com. You know where to find us.