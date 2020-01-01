Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
A cross between Fire OG and Georgia Pine, 3-Pac can produce THC levels of upwards to 20% and is known for its pungent aromas and ability to induce long-lasting relaxation. 3-Pac's dense, colorful buds are also celebrated for their ability to stimulate appetite.
Be the first to review this product.