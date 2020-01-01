 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
3-Pac

by Mojave

Mojave Cannabis Flower 3-Pac

About this product

A cross between Fire OG and Georgia Pine, 3-Pac can produce THC levels of upwards to 20% and is known for its pungent aromas and ability to induce long-lasting relaxation. 3-Pac's dense, colorful buds are also celebrated for their ability to stimulate appetite.

