  Banana OG

Banana OG

by Mojave

Mojave Cannabis Flower Banana OG

About this product

Don't be fooled by its innocuous name, as Banana OG packs a punch by testing at over 25% THC. This potent indica-dominant strain smells like its namesake and is known to help treat muscular pain, loss of appetite and insomnia. Just don't underestimate Banana OG's ability to take you off of your feet and keep you there.

About this strain

Banana OG

Banana OG
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Banana OG is an indica-dominant cross of OG Kush and Banana. With a smell and flavor of overripe bananas, this hybrid definitely earns its name. Banana OG has has a reputation as a creeper, leaving those who over-imbibe in a near comatose state before intense hunger and sleepiness set in. Patients treating muscular pain, appetite loss, and insomnia may benefit from Banana OG.

About this brand

Mojave