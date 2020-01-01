 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Grape Stomper Pre-Roll 1g

Grape Stomper Pre-Roll 1g

by Mojave

Write a review
Mojave Cannabis Pre-rolls Grape Stomper Pre-Roll 1g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

This cross between Purple Elephant and Chemdawg Sour Diesel does everything that a hybrid should: mellowing the body as well as the mind. The perfect strain for those who want head-to-toe healing that still allows patients to be productive. As expected, this strain promises a bold, fruity aroma.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Mojave Logo
Mojave