Jedi Kush Pre-Roll 1g

by Mojave

Jedi Kush Pre-Roll 1g

Uncharacteristic of typical indica strains, Jedi Kush's euphoric effects are coupled with cerebral energy, making this an optimal daytime solution for treating depression, chronic pain and stress. Born from Death Star and SFV OG Kush, you don't have to travel to a galaxy far, far away to enjoy this unique strain.

About this strain

Jedi Kush

Jedi Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Cali Connection’s Jedi Kush brings together the forces of Death Star and SFV OG Kush, an indica alliance that will awaken both mind and body. Jedi Kush’s timid aroma isn’t fully realized until a bud is cracked open, releasing a complex fusion of sour skunk and tangy diesel. Dreamy euphoria blankets the mind, a sensation that builds over time into bolting cerebral energy. This lethargy-free strain is a great way for patients to get a powerful dose of cannabinoids during the day while treating ailments like pain, PTSD, depression, stress, headaches, and appetite loss. Jedi plants show resilience in outdoor gardens but also thrive indoors with a flowering time of 8 to 9 weeks.

