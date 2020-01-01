Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
With a THC count as high as 22%, tangy lemon flavor and skunky aroma, it's no wonder that this mind-stimulating strain made the High Times list of Top 10 Strains in 2009. Lemon Skunk's upbeat buzz promises to flip frowns through a mix of energy, creativity, and euphoria. Recommended for those suffering from depression, nausea, chronic pain and stress.
Be the first to review this product.
Lemon Skunk was bred from two separate Skunk phenotypes that displayed exceptionally zesty lemon traits. The skunky, citrus flavor draws you in immediately, and the happy, energetic buzz will shake you out of any funk. DNA Genetics has developed Lemon Skunk as a great strain for combating depression and stress.