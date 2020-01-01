 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Mojito

by Mojave

Mojave Cannabis Flower Mojito

About this product

When you cross Limegerian - which stems from the marriage of Lime Kush and Nigerian - with Swamp Boys' Orange Blossom Trail, you get Mojito. Like the famous drink, the flowers of this strain are infused with lime and mint, in addition to chocolate and citrus. Effective in treating PTSD, Mojito induces an overwhelming feeling of well-being.

