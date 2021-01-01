 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Moon Kookies Live Resin Cartridge 1g
Hybrid

Moon Kookies Live Resin Cartridge 1g

by M8 Jave

Write a review
M8 Jave Concentrates Cartridges Moon Kookies Live Resin Cartridge 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Moon Kookies Live Resin Cartridge 1g by M8 Jave

About this brand

M8 Jave Logo

About this strain

Moon Cookies

Moon Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Moon Cookies is a twice deep GSC x GSC cross that is certain to moon rock you! This intergalactic herb’s stinky-sweet terpene profile is a complex melange of dough, earth, and green forest. The effects are those of classic Girl Scout Cookies, and the buds are resinous rocks that are hard and dense. Enjoy Moon Cookies into the afternoon as the physical effects of this strain can get heavier and more sedative with continued consumption. But in good measure, Moon Cookies offers a bright cerebral buzz that can improve mood while its physical effects mute minor physical discomfort, nausea, and stress.     

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review