Moon Kookies Live Resin Cartridge 1g
by M8 JaveWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Moon Kookies Live Resin Cartridge 1g by M8 Jave
About this brand
M8 Jave
About this strain
Moon Cookies
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Moon Cookies is a twice deep GSC x GSC cross that is certain to moon rock you! This intergalactic herb’s stinky-sweet terpene profile is a complex melange of dough, earth, and green forest. The effects are those of classic Girl Scout Cookies, and the buds are resinous rocks that are hard and dense. Enjoy Moon Cookies into the afternoon as the physical effects of this strain can get heavier and more sedative with continued consumption. But in good measure, Moon Cookies offers a bright cerebral buzz that can improve mood while its physical effects mute minor physical discomfort, nausea, and stress.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.