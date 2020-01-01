Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
NYPD, or New York Power Diesel, is a sativa-dominant strain bred by Nirvana Seeds, crossing Aurora Indica with a Mexican sativa called Eldorado. With its dueling indica and sativa genetics, NYPD delivers a balanced effect that is neither racy nor lethargic, but a happy in-between. Its name is derived from its funky diesel aroma which is sweetened by the citrusy smell of lemons.