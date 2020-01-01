 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
NYPD Pre-Roll 1g

by Mojave

Mojave Cannabis Pre-rolls NYPD Pre-Roll 1g

NYPD Pre-Roll 1g by Mojave

About this strain

NYPD

NYPD

NYPD, or New York Power Diesel, is a sativa-dominant strain bred by Nirvana Seeds, crossing Aurora Indica with a Mexican sativa called Eldorado. With its dueling indica and sativa genetics, NYPD delivers a balanced effect that is neither racy nor lethargic, but a happy in-between. Its name is derived from its funky diesel aroma which is sweetened by the citrusy smell of lemons. 

About this brand

Mojave