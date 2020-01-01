 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by M8 Jave

About this product

Mojave | THC: 67.5% CBD: 0.00%

About this strain

OG Chem

OG Chem

OG Chem, also called Chem OG, is a sativa-dominant cross between two legendary strains, Chemdawg and OG Kush. The diesel notes of Chemdawg combine with the sour, piney scent of OG Kush to create a pungent skunky aroma that fills the room. Uplifting and euphoric, OG Chem invites the mind to indulge in its creative side while elevating the mood to a light and carefree state.

