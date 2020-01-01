 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
CALM balm

by mommy complex™

About this product

Find your inner CALM with this balm by mommy complex™ to help you relax after a long day at work and with the kiddos. CALM is formulated with ingredients designed for busy moms to use after workouts, after long days at work, after chasing the kids, or even during your moon cycle: Organic Eucalyptus isn't just aromatically pleasing, but also keeps the germs at bay as a strong antibacterial Organic Lavender supports your overall inner calm and well being for true relaxation. Phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil supports overall homeostasis and balance. You can apply CALM balm liberally wherever it hurts: your back, neck, legs, arms, and pelvis. Use this simple, safe CALM balm topically, as-needed. Ingredients: Organic MCT Oil, Organic Beeswax, Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Extract, Organic Lavender Essential Oil and Organic Eucalyptus Essential Oil

About this brand

mommy complex™ delivers the industry's first CBD for moms, by moms. Being a mom requires patience and presence, and acknowledgment that "perfect" doesn't exist. At mommy complex, we understand that being a mom is a complex art. We harness the magical properties of CBD and other key ingredients to target your pain points, like the struggle to get a good night's SLEEP, or to RESTORE your body (and its inflammation) after a day of chasing kiddos, or to keep CALM when it's hardest. We use THC-free, broad spectrum CBD derived from US-grown industrial hemp. Our products are third party tested for safety, quality, purity and to ensure there are no pesticides or heavy metals - and we provide the lab reports to prove it. Mommies everywhere can easily check our product quality by scanning the QR code on each individual product they purchase. We're all about busting the myth of supermom complex - this insane desire to be the best at everything - in favor of embracing the chaos and enjoying where and who we are right now. Welcome to the party.