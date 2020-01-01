Rosemary Peppermint CBD Sugar Scrub 250mg
by CBD Plus USA
1 piece
$14.99
Pickup 32.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
1 piece
$34.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Find your inner CALM with this balm by mommy complex™ to help you relax after a long day at work and with the kiddos. CALM is formulated with ingredients designed for busy moms to use after workouts, after long days at work, after chasing the kids, or even during your moon cycle: Organic Eucalyptus isn't just aromatically pleasing, but also keeps the germs at bay as a strong antibacterial Organic Lavender supports your overall inner calm and well being for true relaxation. Phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil supports overall homeostasis and balance. You can apply CALM balm liberally wherever it hurts: your back, neck, legs, arms, and pelvis. Use this simple, safe CALM balm topically, as-needed. Ingredients: Organic MCT Oil, Organic Beeswax, Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Extract, Organic Lavender Essential Oil and Organic Eucalyptus Essential Oil
Be the first to review this product.