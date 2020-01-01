 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD topicals
  5. SOOTHE cream

SOOTHE cream

by mommy complex™

Write a review
mommy complex™ Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals SOOTHE cream

$48.00MSRP

Learn More

Similar items

Show all

About this product

SOOTHE those body aches without the toxic ingredients. SOOTHE cream by mommy complex relieves sore muscles through a blend of menthol and organic essential oils that offer immediate relief, as well as Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Extract for longer term relief of inflammation - all designed for maximum absorption into your skin. Use SOOTHE after workouts, after long days at work, after chasing the kids, or even during your moon cycle. You can apply SOOTHE wherever it hurts: your back, neck, legs, arms, and pelvis. For best results, apply SOOTHE every 3-4 hours as a thin layer to the chosen area. Make sure to wash your hands after applying SOOTHE, and do not use SOOTHE internally. It’s safe to use SOOTHE daily. Available in a 4 oz pump bottle. Ingredients: Water, Glycerin, Cetearyl Alcohol and Ceteareth–20, Sunflower Oil, Shea Butter, Glyceryl Monostearate, Coconut Oil, Cetyl Alcohol, Sweet Almond Oil, Phenoxetol, Vitamin E, Sodium Citrate, Carbomer, Menthol, Camphor, Organic Peppermint Oil, Organic Lavender Oil, Organic Marjoram Oil, Organic Rosemary Oil, Organic Wintergreen Oil and Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Extract.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

mommy complex™ Logo
mommy complex™ delivers the industry's first CBD for moms, by moms. Being a mom requires patience and presence, and acknowledgment that "perfect" doesn't exist. At mommy complex, we understand that being a mom is a complex art. We harness the magical properties of CBD and other key ingredients to target your pain points, like the struggle to get a good night's SLEEP, or to RESTORE your body (and its inflammation) after a day of chasing kiddos, or to keep CALM when it's hardest. We use THC-free, broad spectrum CBD derived from US-grown industrial hemp. Our products are third party tested for safety, quality, purity and to ensure there are no pesticides or heavy metals - and we provide the lab reports to prove it. Mommies everywhere can easily check our product quality by scanning the QR code on each individual product they purchase. We're all about busting the myth of supermom complex - this insane desire to be the best at everything - in favor of embracing the chaos and enjoying where and who we are right now. Welcome to the party.