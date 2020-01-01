 Loading…
  5. Rainbow Roll Pre-Roll 1g
Hybrid

Rainbow Roll Pre-Roll 1g

by Monarch

About this product

About this strain

Rainbow

Rainbow
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Rainbow is a 50/50 indica/sativa hybrid from Spanish breeders Lifetime Seeds, created by crossing Dancehall with Blueberry.  A compact, fast flowering strain with little side-branching, it does very well when grown in the “sea-of-green” style. Rainbow presents a wide array of colors towards the end of flowering, hence the moniker. With a spicy-sweet fruity flavor, this tasty hybrid can give consumers a pleasant, creative high and pain relief without a heavy body sensation.  

