MONDO is an all natural dissolving cannabis powder designed to be the replacement for pharmaceutical anxiety medication. This powder gives users a gentle and functional euphoric feeling that lasts for approximately 3 hours and wears off ever incredibly subtly which prevents an energy crash. This product is a tool for people to take control of their own dosing. It is the perfect introduction to cannabis for those who are nervous to take the leap. We only source our product from one strain, from one farmer to ensure MONDO has the same effect every single time. We have found that Blue Dream is the most effective strain for daytime anxiety relief. Our mission is to create the healthiest daily cannabis supplement suitable for all types of people. We strive to continually create the highest quality products through sourcing organic, Clean Green Certified cannabis flowers. Through education we want to teach people that cannabis consumption can be used to enhance productive lifestyles. With the creation of MONDO, we hope to empower consumers to find their MED, or Minimal Effective Dose. This product is specifically designed to allow people to feel a sense of euphoria and alleviate intrusive anxious thoughts all without losing focus. Unlike most edibles, which often take up to 1-3 hours to feel and often times make people super drowsy, MONDO is absorbed as quickly as 5 minutes and is something people can take anytime during the day (even at work!) without having to be worried about feeling drowsy or unproductive like traditional edibles. We want to change the conversation around cannabis, promote wellbeing, and help empower as many people as we can to take charge of their own health.