  5. Grease Monkey Sauce on the Rocks 1g
Grease Monkey Sauce on the Rocks 1g

by Monster Extracts

About this product

About this strain

Grease Monkey

Grease Monkey
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Grease Monkey is a sweet, earthy strain with strong skunky overtones. Created by Exotic Genetix, Grease Monkey is a cross of GG4 x Cookies and Cream. This strain saddles the consumer with a lazy, munchie-fueled body buzz that may soften the blow of chronic pain, nausea, and stress. While defined as a hybrid, this Grease Monkey’s deep relaxation will naturally lead some consumers toward sleep, so mind your dosage.

 

