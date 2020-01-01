 Loading…
J1

by Monterey Kush

About this product

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

J1, or Jack One, is a high-end hybrid strain that is gaining widespread popularity. J1 is a cross between two famous sativas, Skunk #1 and Jack Herer, and is best known for its strong, uplifting, clear-headed buzz that allows for mobility. The flowers are emerald green and frosty with a sweet aroma resembling the unmistakable Jack Herer pungency. This strain’s seemingly only flaw is the top-shelf price that tends to come with its exceptional quality.

About this brand

Monterey produces only all-natural cannabis products. Our pre-rolls are a blend of some of the most popular strains in the industry. The 25 count keepsake boxes can be sold as a unit or the pre-rolls can be displayed and sold individually. Each box contains either 25 Indica Blend or 25 Sativa Blend one gram pre-rolls.