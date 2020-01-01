 Loading…
Indica

True OG

by Monterey Kush

About this product

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

True OG is a popular indica strain that was originally discovered in Southern California, where the term “OG” originally meant “ocean grown.” Bred with genetics from the very popular OG Kush, True OG is potent enough for mellow, lasting effects combined with a more focused head high. Flowers have a pungent, crisp citrus and evergreen scent. True OG has snagged the 2nd place indica spot in every High Times Medical Cup since 2010.

About this brand

Monterey produces only all-natural cannabis products. Our pre-rolls are a blend of some of the most popular strains in the industry. The 25 count keepsake boxes can be sold as a unit or the pre-rolls can be displayed and sold individually. Each box contains either 25 Indica Blend or 25 Sativa Blend one gram pre-rolls.