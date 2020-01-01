 Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Wedding Cake
Hybrid

Wedding Cake

by Monterey Kush

Write a review
Monterey Kush Cannabis Flower Wedding Cake

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Wedding Cake

Wedding Cake
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Wedding Cake is a uplifting indica-dominant hybrid strain known for its relaxing and euphoric effects. Wedding cake is rich and tangy with earthy and peppery flavors. According to breeder Seed Junky Genetics, Wedding Cake, also known as Pink Cookies, is a phenotype of Triangle Mints. This delectable treat of a strain should be enjoyed with a double dose of care due to its extremely high THC content.

About this brand

Monterey Kush Logo
Monterey produces only all-natural cannabis products. Our pre-rolls are a blend of some of the most popular strains in the industry. The 25 count keepsake boxes can be sold as a unit or the pre-rolls can be displayed and sold individually. Each box contains either 25 Indica Blend or 25 Sativa Blend one gram pre-rolls.