About this product

This box is perfect for those who want to relax after a stressful day! Each month you will receive five to six different CBD products from our featured dispensary of the month. We also include one of MonthLeaf's favorite cannabis friendly accessories, a $10 coupon, and discount offers from local shops. The box itself will contain a value that is over $150 every month. Enjoy the variety and convenience of receiving this box at your door each month.