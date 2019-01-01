About this product
This box is perfect for those who prefer to consume cannabis through smoking and vaping! Each month you will receive five to six different strains from our featured dispensary of the month. We also include one of MonthLeaf's favorite cannabis friendly accessories, a $10 coupon, and discount offers from local shops. The value of the product included in this box is always over $150.
Welcome to MonthLeaf, Sacramento City's favorite cannabis subscription club. MonthLeaf offers customers the ability to customize, try, and explore new top of the line strains from multiple dispensaries.