About this product
This is box is best for those who want a little of everything! Each month, you will receive five to six samples that include flower, edibles, and CBD products. We also include one of MonthLeaf’s favorite cannabis friendly accessories, a $10 gift card, along with deals from our favorite shops in Sacramento! This is a great resource for those just starting in cannabis and anyone looking for additional variety each month.
About this brand
MonthLeaf
Welcome to MonthLeaf, Sacramento City's favorite cannabis subscription club. MonthLeaf offers customers the ability to customize, try, and explore new top of the line strains from multiple dispensaries.