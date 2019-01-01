 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Sampler Box

by MonthLeaf

About this product

This is box is best for those who want a little of everything! Each month, you will receive five to six samples that include flower, edibles, and CBD products. We also include one of MonthLeaf’s favorite cannabis friendly accessories, a $10 gift card, along with deals from our favorite shops in Sacramento! This is a great resource for those just starting in cannabis and anyone looking for additional variety each month.

About this brand

Welcome to MonthLeaf, Sacramento City's favorite cannabis subscription club. MonthLeaf offers customers the ability to customize, try, and explore new top of the line strains from multiple dispensaries.