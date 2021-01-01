 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. Broad Spectrum 10mg CBD Gummies 4-pack | 40mg
Hybrid

Broad Spectrum 10mg CBD Gummies 4-pack | 40mg

by MONTKUSH

Write a review
MONTKUSH Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Broad Spectrum 10mg CBD Gummies 4-pack | 40mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

This CBD Gummy is made from the Lifter Strain (Hybrid). Our premium CBD rosin gummies are made from organic hemp on MONTKUSH farms. Made by hand in small batches, with 50 CBD gummy in a jar, each vegan and gluten-free gummy contains 10mg of premium Broad Spectrum MONTKUSH CBD combined with organic natural fruit flavors including Watermelon, Yuzu, Key Lime, and Blood Orange.

About this brand

MONTKUSH Logo
MONTKUSH CBD products are farm to customer. We grow and process our hemp on our own certified organic farm in Vermont. Our CBD is extracted using a rosin press and our CBD rosin is USDA Certified Organic. We use our rosin to formulate all of our products. MONTKUSH - premium CBD fresh from the farm.

About this strain

Lifter

Lifter
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Humulene

Bred by Oregon CBD, Lifter is a CBD hemp cultivar created by crossing Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud. Buds have a funky cheese aroma with a hint of fuel, making Lifter a welcomed newcomer in the hemp market.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review