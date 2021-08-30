Broad Spectrum 10mg CBD Gummies 50-pack | 500mg
About this product
This CBD Gummy is made from the Lifter Strain (Hybrid). Our premium CBD rosin gummies are made from organic hemp on MONTKUSH farms. Made by hand in small batches, with 50 CBD gummy in a jar, each vegan and gluten-free gummy contains 10mg of premium Broad Spectrum MONTKUSH CBD combined with organic natural fruit flavors including Watermelon, Yuzu, Key Lime, and Blood Orange.
About this brand
About this strain
Lifter
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Humulene
Bred by Oregon CBD, Lifter is a CBD hemp cultivar created by crossing Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud. Buds have a funky cheese aroma with a hint of fuel, making Lifter a welcomed newcomer in the hemp market.