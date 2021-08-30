Full Spectrum 20mg CBD Softgels 60-pack | 1200mg
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Our premium CBD Softgels are made from rosin extracted from organic MONTKUSH farms hemp. The flower is pressed and extracted using no chemicals, producing a highly concentrated full spectrum USDA organic CBD rosin. Each jar contains 60 softgels, each softgel contains 20mg of premium CBD.
About this brand
MONTKUSH
About this strain
Lifter
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Humulene
Bred by Oregon CBD, Lifter is a CBD hemp cultivar created by crossing Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud. Buds have a funky cheese aroma with a hint of fuel, making Lifter a welcomed newcomer in the hemp market.