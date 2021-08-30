 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. Full Spectrum 20mg CBD Softgels 60-pack | 1200mg
Hybrid

Full Spectrum 20mg CBD Softgels 60-pack | 1200mg

by MONTKUSH

Skip to Reviews
5.01
MONTKUSH Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Full Spectrum 20mg CBD Softgels 60-pack | 1200mg
MONTKUSH Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Full Spectrum 20mg CBD Softgels 60-pack | 1200mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Our premium CBD Softgels are made from rosin extracted from organic MONTKUSH farms hemp. The flower is pressed and extracted using no chemicals, producing a highly concentrated full spectrum USDA organic CBD rosin. Each jar contains 60 softgels, each softgel contains 20mg of premium CBD.

About this brand

MONTKUSH Logo
MONTKUSH CBD products are farm to customer. We grow and process our hemp on our own certified organic farm in Vermont. Our CBD is extracted using a rosin press and our CBD rosin is USDA Certified Organic. We use our rosin to formulate all of our products. MONTKUSH - premium CBD fresh from the farm.

About this strain

Lifter

Lifter
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Humulene

Bred by Oregon CBD, Lifter is a CBD hemp cultivar created by crossing Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud. Buds have a funky cheese aroma with a hint of fuel, making Lifter a welcomed newcomer in the hemp market.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Today
j........z
These are a super convenient way to take my CBD throughout the day.