Full Spectrum CBD Oil - Mint | 1000mg
About this product
Made from the Lifter Strain(Hybrid). Our MONTKUSH Mint CBD oil has a bright peppermint flavor that complements the naturally occurring cannabis flavor. The two main ingredients in our Mint CBD oil are still MONTKUSH Pure CBD Rosin and organic coconut oil, but with a refreshing splash of mint. Whether it’s sleep, stress, or inflammation, MONTKUSH can guide you through the uncharted. All of our CBD Oils are made with our USDA organic CBD rosin, from our own certified organic hemp. We grow, process, and every bottle of our CBD.
About this brand
MONTKUSH
About this strain
Lifter
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Humulene
Bred by Oregon CBD, Lifter is a CBD hemp cultivar created by crossing Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud. Buds have a funky cheese aroma with a hint of fuel, making Lifter a welcomed newcomer in the hemp market.