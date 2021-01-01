 Loading…

Hybrid

Full Spectrum CBD Oil - Natural | 1000mg

by MONTKUSH

Full Spectrum CBD Oil - Natural | 1000mg
About this product

Made from the Lifter Strain(Hybrid). Our MONTKUSH Natural CBD oil has a naturally occurring cannabis flavor. The two main ingredients in our CBD oil are MONTKUSH USDAY Organic CBD Rosin and organic coconut oil. Whether it’s sleep, stress, or inflammation, MONTKUSH can guide you through the uncharted. All of our CBD Oils are made with our USDA organic CBD rosin, from our own certified organic hemp. We grow, process, and every bottle of our CBD.

About this brand

MONTKUSH CBD products are farm to customer. We grow and process our hemp on our own certified organic farm in Vermont. Our CBD is extracted using a rosin press and our CBD rosin is USDA Certified Organic. We use our rosin to formulate all of our products. MONTKUSH - premium CBD fresh from the farm.

About this strain

Lifter

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Humulene

Bred by Oregon CBD, Lifter is a CBD hemp cultivar created by crossing Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud. Buds have a funky cheese aroma with a hint of fuel, making Lifter a welcomed newcomer in the hemp market.

