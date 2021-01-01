Full Spectrum CBDA Oil - Raw | 500mg
About this product
Made from the Lifter Strain(Hybrid). Our MONTKUSH Raw CBDA oil has a naturally occurring cannabis flavor. The two main ingredients in our CBDA oil are MONTKUSH USDA Organic CBDA Rosin and organic coconut oil. Whether it’s sleep, stress, or inflammation, MONTKUSH can guide you through the uncharted. All of our CBDA and CBD Oils are made with our USDA organic rosin, from our own certified organic hemp.
About this brand
MONTKUSH
About this strain
Lifter
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Humulene
Bred by Oregon CBD, Lifter is a CBD hemp cultivar created by crossing Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud. Buds have a funky cheese aroma with a hint of fuel, making Lifter a welcomed newcomer in the hemp market.
