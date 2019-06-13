 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Beverages
  5. PASSION by mood33®

PASSION by mood33®

by mood33® Cannabis Infused Sparkling Tonics

Skip to Reviews
5.08
mood33® Cannabis Infused Sparkling Tonics Edibles Beverages PASSION by mood33®

$7.99MSRP

Find Us

About this product

Plant-based superfoods putting us in delightful & seductive supermoods? Yes, please! Inspire yourself now with the sensuous flavors of sparkling green tea, sweet passionfruit and tart lime infused with clean California cannabis and therapeutic, cannabis derived terpenes.

8 customer reviews

Show all
5.08

write a review

VincentBe

This one is my favorite! WOW! I tried them all but the passion fruit is another level. It also gives me a real buzz but I was able to drink 3 of them for drinks after dinner and I felt perfect the whole time.

margie10

I was able to give this product a try on my last trip to California and I just have to say that Mood33 is elevating the cannabis experience exponentially with this product. This product is GREAT for entertaining guests and serving as a cocktail or after dinner drink. So refreshing, lite and yummy!! A MUST try!

ChrisFrara

This has to be my all round favorite! cant get enough of passion fruit blend. yum yum

About this brand

mood33® Cannabis Infused Sparkling Tonics Logo
Santa Monica based mood33® crafts sparkling tonics in small batches infused with expertly cured cannabis flowers. Formulated with specific blends of THC, CBD, natural terpenes, fruits and botanicals, mood33 is designed to bring more Joy, Calm, Passion or Peace to any occasion. Whether out with friends or home to relax, our great tasting, mood based flavors are the ideal cannabis products to make any experience complete.