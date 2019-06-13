VincentBe
on June 13th, 2019
This one is my favorite! WOW! I tried them all but the passion fruit is another level. It also gives me a real buzz but I was able to drink 3 of them for drinks after dinner and I felt perfect the whole time.
Plant-based superfoods putting us in delightful & seductive supermoods? Yes, please! Inspire yourself now with the sensuous flavors of sparkling green tea, sweet passionfruit and tart lime infused with clean California cannabis and therapeutic, cannabis derived terpenes.
on June 3rd, 2019
I was able to give this product a try on my last trip to California and I just have to say that Mood33 is elevating the cannabis experience exponentially with this product. This product is GREAT for entertaining guests and serving as a cocktail or after dinner drink. So refreshing, lite and yummy!! A MUST try!
on June 1st, 2019
This has to be my all round favorite! cant get enough of passion fruit blend. yum yum