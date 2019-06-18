 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  PEACE by mood33®

PEACE by mood33®

by mood33® Cannabis Infused Sparkling Tonics

About this product

A quenching blend of juicy watermelon, sweet basil and fresh peppermint that brings balance, tranquility and focus to highlight the wellness benefits of non-euphoric CBD and a slight hint of THC of improve overall bioavailability.

luckminsterfuller

The high CBD/low THC ratio is great for the days I have to work and focus, but I can't ingest too much THC. Great watermelon summer flavor experience, super refreshing!

VincentBe

This company (Mood 33) is really doing something different. All these botanicals and herbs first of all. It's so well thought through. This flavor in particular has a lot of CBD but it feels totally smooth and works for me to relax, remove soreness after a workout or before going to sleep. Love it!!!!

margie10

This product is the BOMB!! I am very sensitive to THC and am absolutely thrilled that I can now hang with my friends who indulge in higher THC products and not feel left out. I have been looking for this for so long. Thank you Mood33 for creating a lower THC High CBD beverage that I an enjoy and not feel like I"m going to OD on THC. Thank you, Thank you, Thank you!

About this brand

Santa Monica based mood33® crafts sparkling tonics in small batches infused with expertly cured cannabis flowers. Formulated with specific blends of THC, CBD, natural terpenes, fruits and botanicals, mood33 is designed to bring more Joy, Calm, Passion or Peace to any occasion. Whether out with friends or home to relax, our great tasting, mood based flavors are the ideal cannabis products to make any experience complete.