margie10 on June 3rd, 2019

This product is the BOMB!! I am very sensitive to THC and am absolutely thrilled that I can now hang with my friends who indulge in higher THC products and not feel left out. I have been looking for this for so long. Thank you Mood33 for creating a lower THC High CBD beverage that I an enjoy and not feel like I"m going to OD on THC. Thank you, Thank you, Thank you!