luckminsterfuller
on June 18th, 2019
The high CBD/low THC ratio is great for the days I have to work and focus, but I can't ingest too much THC. Great watermelon summer flavor experience, super refreshing!
A quenching blend of juicy watermelon, sweet basil and fresh peppermint that brings balance, tranquility and focus to highlight the wellness benefits of non-euphoric CBD and a slight hint of THC of improve overall bioavailability.
on June 13th, 2019
This company (Mood 33) is really doing something different. All these botanicals and herbs first of all. It's so well thought through. This flavor in particular has a lot of CBD but it feels totally smooth and works for me to relax, remove soreness after a workout or before going to sleep. Love it!!!!
on June 3rd, 2019
This product is the BOMB!! I am very sensitive to THC and am absolutely thrilled that I can now hang with my friends who indulge in higher THC products and not feel left out. I have been looking for this for so long. Thank you Mood33 for creating a lower THC High CBD beverage that I an enjoy and not feel like I"m going to OD on THC. Thank you, Thank you, Thank you!