750mg Peppermint Tincture
by Moon Flower CBDWrite a review
$85.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
A slight taste of peppermint is featured to work hand in hand with the full flavor of CBD oil. At 25mg per 1ml dose, this tincture is a great starter product or perfect for the person who needs to experience an overall sense of “feeling better.”
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Cherry Wine
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Humulene
For Cherry Wine, High Grade Hemp Seed Co. crosses The Wife and Charlotte’s Cherries, two high-CBD strains. Aromas offers sweet cherry notes with hints of cheese and black pepper.