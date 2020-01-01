 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
The Good Sh*t

by Moon Flower CBD

$35.00MSRP

Introducing the "Good Sh*t", this Moon Flower treatment was specifically formulated to help the healing process of a new tattoo! It’s packed full of all-natural anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory agents, as well as 300mg of full-spectrum CBD! It also has that special something to give your tattoo a sheen that’s beautifully attractive

Thank you for visiting Moon Flower Hemp—our female-owned, mountain made, full-spectrum CBD company! Our hemp plants were raised from seed to harvest with endless love in the mountains of West Virginia. Striving to better your personal health and overall wellbeing, we guarantee our top of the line cannabis products will be the perfect aid for any of your needs. From tinctures to bath soaks, we offer a wide range of options to fit your comfortability, price range, and personal preferences. Whether you’re treating insomnia, joint pain, anxiety, and everything in between, we guarantee you can find relief through one of our many effective and unique Moon Flower products.