Coconut Sandwich Cookies with Butter Cream Filling
by Titans Kind
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
10mg THC per cookie/50mg per box Athletes need quality fuel to move well. Because good carbs are essential for optimal performance and endurance, we developed the Cosmic Cacao Peppermint Cookie as a powerhouse both on and off the playing field. The sweet potato flour base provides the energy support athletes are looking for to sustain movement for a powerful finish, while the raw cacao acts as an anti-inflammatory to help joints and muscles heal and recover quickly. Allergens: Eggs
on October 22nd, 2018
This product is a true gem. Healthful, simple and delicious. This brand is doing it right, for the people not for the quick buck! Great job Moon Man mistress!
on November 3rd, 2017
A favorite of favorites....cause we love all the MoonMans Mistress cookies!
Sour Diesel, sometimes called Sour D, is an invigorating sativa-dominant strain named after its pungent, diesel-like aroma. This fast-acting strain delivers energizing, dreamy cerebral effects that have pushed Sour Diesel to its legendary status. Stress, pain, and depression fade away in long-lasting relief that makes Sour Diesel a top choice among medical patients. This strain took root in the early '90s, and it is believed to have descended from Chemdog 91 and Super Skunk.