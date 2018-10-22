 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Cosmic Cacao Peppermint Cookie

by Moon Man's Mistress

10mg THC per cookie/50mg per box Athletes need quality fuel to move well. Because good carbs are essential for optimal performance and endurance, we developed the Cosmic Cacao Peppermint Cookie as a powerhouse both on and off the playing field. The sweet potato flour base provides the energy support athletes are looking for to sustain movement for a powerful finish, while the raw cacao acts as an anti-inflammatory to help joints and muscles heal and recover quickly. Allergens: Eggs

VitaminVEE

This product is a true gem. Healthful, simple and delicious. This brand is doing it right, for the people not for the quick buck! Great job Moon Man mistress!

DirtNinjaFarm

A favorite of favorites....cause we love all the MoonMans Mistress cookies!

About this strain

Sour Diesel

Sour Diesel, sometimes called Sour D, is an invigorating sativa-dominant strain named after its pungent, diesel-like aroma. This fast-acting strain delivers energizing, dreamy cerebral effects that have pushed Sour Diesel to its legendary status. Stress, pain, and depression fade away in long-lasting relief that makes Sour Diesel a top choice among medical patients. This strain took root in the early '90s, and it is believed to have descended from Chemdog 91 and Super Skunk.

About this brand

We are an artisanal paleo edible company committed to taste-worthy products healthy for the body with a focus on healing, performance, and recovery.