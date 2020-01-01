300mg, 1500mg or 3000mg CBD - Daytime Blend
by Simply Crafted
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
10mg THC per cookie/50mg per box Will remind you of the taste and texture of an oatmeal raisin cookie. It’s our NUT-FREE option, rich in superfoods like chia seeds, hemp seeds, and sunflower seeds. It’s a great addition to your breakfast or as a snack to help you power through the day. The award winning 1st Place Best Healthy Edible. Additionally, our products are specifically formulated for those with major dietary restrictions and are processed in a gluten-free facility. Allergens: Coconut
Be the first to review this product.
Sour Diesel, sometimes called Sour D, is an invigorating sativa-dominant strain named after its pungent, diesel-like aroma. This fast-acting strain delivers energizing, dreamy cerebral effects that have pushed Sour Diesel to its legendary status. Stress, pain, and depression fade away in long-lasting relief that makes Sour Diesel a top choice among medical patients. This strain took root in the early '90s, and it is believed to have descended from Chemdog 91 and Super Skunk.