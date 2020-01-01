 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Trail Mix Super Nova Cookie

by Moon Man's Mistress

About this product

10mg THC per cookie/50mg per box Will remind you of the taste and texture of an oatmeal raisin cookie. It’s our NUT-FREE option, rich in superfoods like chia seeds, hemp seeds, and sunflower seeds. It’s a great addition to your breakfast or as a snack to help you power through the day. The award winning 1st Place Best Healthy Edible. Additionally, our products are specifically formulated for those with major dietary restrictions and are processed in a gluten-free facility. Allergens: Coconut

About this strain

Sour Diesel

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Sour Diesel, sometimes called Sour D, is an invigorating sativa-dominant strain named after its pungent, diesel-like aroma. This fast-acting strain delivers energizing, dreamy cerebral effects that have pushed Sour Diesel to its legendary status. Stress, pain, and depression fade away in long-lasting relief that makes Sour Diesel a top choice among medical patients. This strain took root in the early '90s, and it is believed to have descended from Chemdog 91 and Super Skunk.

About this brand

We are an artisanal paleo edible company committed to taste-worthy products healthy for the body with a focus on healing, performance, and recovery.