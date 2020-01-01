About this product

10mg THC per cookie/50mg per box Will remind you of the taste and texture of an oatmeal raisin cookie. It’s our NUT-FREE option, rich in superfoods like chia seeds, hemp seeds, and sunflower seeds. It’s a great addition to your breakfast or as a snack to help you power through the day. The award winning 1st Place Best Healthy Edible. Additionally, our products are specifically formulated for those with major dietary restrictions and are processed in a gluten-free facility. Allergens: Coconut