Blue Dream crosses Blueberry Indica with Haze (sativa) to create a sativa-dominant hybrid. Popular for daytime use, Blue Dream delivers a soothing, creative euphoria but without a resting effect. FRAGRANCE: Sweet, berry, earth EFFECT: Euphoric, energizing, the most popular strain for elevating one’s feelings NO: VG, PG, PEG, MCT, Additives, or Carrying Oil DO NOT EXPOSE TO EXTREME HEAT Keep out of reach of children. Women should not use marijuana or medical marijuana products during pregnancy because of the risk of birth defects.