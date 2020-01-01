 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Blue Dream x Blueberry Cartridge 1g

by Moon Mix

About this product

Blue Dream crosses Blueberry Indica with Haze (sativa) to create a sativa-dominant hybrid. Popular for daytime use, Blue Dream delivers a soothing, creative euphoria but without a resting effect. FRAGRANCE: Sweet, berry, earth EFFECT: Euphoric, energizing, the most popular strain for elevating one’s feelings NO: VG, PG, PEG, MCT, Additives, or Carrying Oil DO NOT EXPOSE TO EXTREME HEAT Keep out of reach of children. Women should not use marijuana or medical marijuana products during pregnancy because of the risk of birth defects.

About this brand

Moon Mix Logo