Clementine Cartridge 1g

by Moon Mix

About this product

Clementine is a hybrid combining Lemon skunk and Tangie strains. Its sweet orange citrus flavor has happy, energizing, focused sativa effects. FRAGRANCE: Citrus, orange, sweet, terpenic fresh EFFECT: Energizing, uplifting, happy Sativa NO: VG, PG, PEG, MCT, Additives, or Carrying Oil DO NOT EXPOSE TO EXTREME HEAT Keep out of reach of children. Women should not use marijuana or medical marijuana products during pregnancy because of the risk of birth defects.

About this strain

Clementine

Clementine
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Ocimene
  3. Caryophyllene

Clementine is a sweet, citrus flavored sativa hybrid that combines Tangie with Lemon Skunk genetics. The concentrated live resin of Clementine from Crocket Family Farms took home 2nd Place for the Best Sativa Concentrate at the 2015 Cannabis Cup in Michigan.

About this brand

