Lemon Blueberry Vape Pen 0.3g
by verano
0.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Clementine is a hybrid combining Lemon skunk and Tangie strains. Its sweet orange citrus flavor has happy, energizing, focused sativa effects. FRAGRANCE: Citrus, orange, sweet, terpenic fresh EFFECT: Energizing, uplifting, happy Sativa NO: VG, PG, PEG, MCT, Additives, or Carrying Oil DO NOT EXPOSE TO EXTREME HEAT Keep out of reach of children. Women should not use marijuana or medical marijuana products during pregnancy because of the risk of birth defects.
Be the first to review this product.
Clementine is a sweet, citrus flavored sativa hybrid that combines Tangie with Lemon Skunk genetics. The concentrated live resin of Clementine from Crocket Family Farms took home 2nd Place for the Best Sativa Concentrate at the 2015 Cannabis Cup in Michigan.