About this product

Clementine is a hybrid combining Lemon skunk and Tangie strains. Its sweet orange citrus flavor has happy, energizing, focused sativa effects. FRAGRANCE: Citrus, orange, sweet, terpenic fresh EFFECT: Energizing, uplifting, happy Sativa NO: VG, PG, PEG, MCT, Additives, or Carrying Oil DO NOT EXPOSE TO EXTREME HEAT Keep out of reach of children. Women should not use marijuana or medical marijuana products during pregnancy because of the risk of birth defects.